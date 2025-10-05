UP govt begins statewide self-defence workshops for girls, women

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) As part of a special initiative, the Women and Child Development Department is organising self-defence workshops across all districts, blocks and villages, to provide practical safety training and awareness about legal rights and government support systems.

According to an official press statement, the workshops, under the Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, are being held during International Girl Child Week (October 3-11) and include self-defence techniques, emergency response, helpline usage and cybersecurity awareness.

Officials emphasised that women should not remain silent in adverse situations but take steps to protect themselves and utilise available government and social assistance. The campaign will also educate participants on how to access government schemes and social support to enhance self-reliance.

Leena Johri, principal secretary of the department, said the initiative is as important as education for girls, aiming to create a safe and inclusive environment while empowering women with self-defence skills and awareness. PTI CDN AMJ AMJ