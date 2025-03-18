UP govt begins transformation of historic Butler Palace into cultural hub

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the work to transform historic Butler Palace in Lucknow into a cultural centre and book café, according to an official statement.

Built in 1915 by Raja Mahmudabad in memory of Sir Spencer Harcourt Butler, the then Deputy Commissioner of Awadh, Butler Palace holds significant historical value.

To restore and repurpose it while preserving its original structure, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched the rejuvenation process. This public-private partnership (PPP) project will be overseen by a special team formed by the LDA.

As stated in an official statement, the renovated Butler Palace will serve as a venue for workshops and classes promoting local art, culture, and heritage. The space will also be available for exhibitions and film screenings, showcasing local artists and historical narratives.

Besides, at the book café, visitors can lay their hands on a variety of books while having snacks and beverages.

An art gallery will also be set up to highlight the history of the palace and the surrounding region. Additionally, a light and sound show depicting stories from Lucknow's history and folklore will be organised, offering an immersive experience for visitors.

According to the statement, the restoration of Butler Palace is supposed to be completed by this month. Its structural works include site clearance, repairs, external façade conservation, basic wiring, and operational setup, all under the supervision of experts.

PTI NAV AMJ AMJ