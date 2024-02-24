Advertisment
National

CM Yogi cancels UP police constable recruitment exam held on Feb 17-18

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months which were conducted earlier this month

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Candidates wait outside an examination centre to appear in the UP Police Constable recruitment exam, in Moradabad

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced the cancellation of the recently held examination to recruit police constables in the state.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said orders have been issued to re-conduct the exam within six months.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," he said in Hindi.

The examination was conducted on February 17 and 18.

Yogi Adityanath UP Police Police constables recruitment exam
Advertisment
Subscribe