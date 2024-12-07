UP govt clamps ESMA, banning strikes in all depts for 6 months

Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) The Yogi Adityanath government has banned strikes and demonstrations in its departments, corporations and local authorities for the next six months under the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, according to a statement.

Advertisment

State BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said a divine and grand Kumbh is going to be held in the state in the coming months and other important programmes have also been proposed.

The steps have been taken to ensure the availability of basic facilities to the visiting devotees and residents, Shukla said.

Principal opposition in Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party, however, termed the move "undemocratic".

Advertisment

SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha told PTI, "People and government employees have a right to express their views as per the provisions of the Constitution. But it seems that the government does not want people to do so." PTI NAV/MAN IJT IJT