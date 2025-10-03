UP govt committed to bringing prosperity in people's lives: Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government is committed to bringing prosperity in the lives of the people of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday.

According to an official statement, despite being engaged for four consecutive days in rituals and festivities of Shardiya Navratri and Vijayadashami, the chief minister on Friday morning held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple, where he met people, heard their concerns, and instructed officials to ensure swift and satisfactory resolutions.

Interacting with nearly 200 people seated at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, Adityanath personally reached out to each petitioner, it said.

Referring applications to concerned officials, he assured the public that "the government is committed to addressing every grievance and improving the quality of life of citizens," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Adityanath also warned that anyone encroaching on land or displacing the weak would not be spared and ordered strict legal action against such people, the statement said.

"Family disputes over property should be settled through dialogue, while revenue and police cases must be handled with full transparency and fairness," he said.

With several petitioners seeking financial help for medical treatment, Adityanath directed officials to expedite the estimation process and ensure timely assistance. He encouraged the young visitors to study hard.

"The government's priority is to ensure justice and happiness for every citizen," he said.