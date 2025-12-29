UP govt committed to create robust sports infrastructure, promote education: CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Reaffirming the state government's commitment to promote sports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that sports colleges will be established at every divisional headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

The move is part of a broader push to create a robust sports ecosystem from the grassroots to the state level, he said.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the MLA Sports Meet-2025 for Gorakhpur City Assembly constituency at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College here, Adityanath said the government is working systematically to strengthen sports infrastructure.

"Playgrounds are being developed in every gram panchayat, mini stadiums at block level and large stadiums at the district level are coming up. Now, preparations are underway to set up sports colleges at every divisional headquarters," he said.

Highlighting Gorakhpur's growing sports facilities, Adityanath said an international stadium is coming up near Belipar, while the regional stadium is being renovated at a cost of Rs 63 crore. Modern facilities are also being developed at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College.

Sessions have already begun at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, which is being developed as a world-class institution, he added.

The chief minister said he would soon hold a meeting with educational institutions in Gorakhpur, urging them to adopt specific sports disciplines with support from the government, including trained coaches, to provide better platforms for young talent.

Stressing on the importance of sports, Adityanath said, "If the youth plays, the nation blossoms. A healthy body is the foundation of success, and sports and yoga play a vital role in physical and mental fitness." He noted that India has witnessed a major transformation in sports over the past 11 years, with global recognition in disciplines like kabaddi, hockey, badminton and athletics. "With rising competition at the Olympics, Asian Games and world championships, strengthening sports infrastructure has become essential," he said.

Adityanath said the next edition of the MLA sports meet will also include competitions for working professionals and retired citizens at the ward, sub-urban and city levels.

Separate competitions for children and students will be held across three levels -- basic, secondary and higher education -- in both boys' and girls' categories.

He also announced that cultural competitions in singing, music, dance and theatre will be held in early January, with winners to be honoured during the Gorakhpur Mahotsav from January 11 to 13.

He also praised athletes for their enthusiasm despite the severe cold, noting that over 1,000 players participated directly and around 10,000 indirectly in the MLA sports meet this year, which featured athletics, kabaddi, volleyball, judo and wrestling.

Uttar Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav termed the government's initiatives as "historic", expressing confidence that the state will soon emerge as a leading medal-winning state at national and international events.

Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Shukla said the chief minister is realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Khelega India, Badhega India" by providing world-class facilities even to rural youth.

During the closing ceremony, the chief minister watched the finals of wrestling (74 kg) and kabaddi, applauding players for their skills.

He later felicitated winners, including Shubham Yadav (senior wrestling), runner-up Anurag Yadav, and the regional sports stadium kabaddi team. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB