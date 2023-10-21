UP govt committed to ensuring welfare of martyred cops' families: Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured the family members of martyred policemen that his government is committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure their welfare.

Speaking at the Police Memorial Day Parade at the Reserve Police Lines here, the chief minister said his government stands with full sensitivity with the families of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"Three brave police personnel of the state police force are among the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during 2022-23. The supreme sacrifices of these brave individuals continue to serve as a profound source of inspiration, encouraging all to perform their duties with unwavering dedication and a strong sense of responsibility," an official release quoted Adityanath as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to taking all necessary measures with utmost sensitivity to ensure the welfare of the families of the martyred policemen, he said.

Commending the unwavering dedication of police personnel, he said, they upheld the paramount importance of their duties and maintained a robust and healthy law and order system to combat crime within the state even in challenging circumstances.

Over the last six years, the state police force has made a remarkable contribution to significant events as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

During the event, Adityanath paid his respects to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Police Martyr Memorial site and extended his condolences to their families.

Adityanath said that financial assistance of Rs 38.96 crore has been provided to the dependents of 140 martyrs, including those from central paramilitary forces, paramilitary forces of other states, Army and those originally from Uttar Pradesh, who lost their lives while performing their duty between November 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

Since 2017, 1,51,985 people, including 22,044 women, were recruited to various positions in the police force, he said.

In addition, promotions were granted to 1,34,235 personnel across posts in the police department. Besides, recruitment is going on for 65,389 posts and the promotion process is underway for 11,885 posts, he added. PTI SAB DIV DIV