UP govt committed to service, security of every citizen: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government is fully committed to the service and security of all citizens, asserting that strict action will continue against criminals.

The chief minister was speaking at a 'Janta Darshan' in the state capital, where he met people, listened to their grievances and issued directions for their redressal, an official statement issued here said.

Two soldiers from Hapur raised a complaint regarding alleged illegal encroachment on their family land.

One of them told Adityanath that they are serving in the Army and their father is visually impaired.

He alleged that their land had been encroached upon by their uncle's sons, who have a criminal background and have been threatening their family using weapons.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the CM directed the Hapur district administration to immediately investigate the matter and take the strictest possible action against the guilty.

"The government is committed to the service and security of the 25 crore people of the state," Adityanath said.

Several people also approached the chief minister seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. He assured them of all possible help from the government.

"Get an estimate prepared from the hospital. You focus on the patient's health, the responsibility of taking care of the treatment expenses lies with the government," he said.

Issues related to electricity supply, municipal bodies and revenue department were also raised during the interaction and the chief minister instructed officials to ensure timely and appropriate resolution.

Children accompanied by their parents also attended the 'Janta Darshan'. After enquiring about their well-being and studies, Adityanath advised them to focus on their education and stay away from mobile phones.

The chief minister reiterated that public grievances would be addressed promptly and effectively through coordinated efforts of the administration. PTI ABN DIV DIV