UP govt constituting OBC panel for upcoming panchayat polls, govt informs Allahabad HC

Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that it is in the process of constituting an OBC commission according to law for the ensuing panchayat elections in the state.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary, thereafter, disposed of a plea after taking the statement of the state government on record.

The order came on February 4, on a PIL which alleged that the term of the OBC commission had come to an end about five months ago but the state government has not constituted the said commission to date.

The PIL said if the commission is not constituted and panchyat elections are conducted on the 2021 reservation list, it will violate the UP Panchayat Raj Act, 1947 and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The PIL demanded that the bench direct the state government to constitute the said commission.

At the time of the hearing, state counsel Isha Mitta apprised the bench that the state was in the process of constituting the commission.

The government also said that it will hold panchayat polls after the constitution of the commission.

Considering the stand of the state, the bench disposed of the PIL after recording the statement of the state lawyer.