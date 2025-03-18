UP govt cracks down on 17 doctors engaging in private practice

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday initiated action against 17 doctors found engaging in private practice despite receiving a non-practising allowance.

In a post on X, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said he had directed the health department's principal secretary to take departmental action against the accused doctors.

Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh are barred from engaging in private practice as they receive a non-practising allowance.

However, reports of some doctors violating the rule led Pathak, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, to act.

An investigation found 10 doctors from Balrampur, six from Hathras, and one from Kushinagar engaging in private practice, he said.

Strict action, including suspensions or financial penalties, against the doctors involved in violating the service rules can be taken, officials said. PTI ABN ABN SZM SZM