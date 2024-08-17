UP govt didn't do fair job: Mayawati over High Court order on assistant teachers' appointment

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Saturday welcomed Allahabad High Court's order on preparing a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh and said it proves the state government "did not do its job fairly".

The court has set aside the selection lists issued in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers within three months.

Reacting to the order, Mayawati, in a post in Hindi on X, said, "The high court's decision to cancel the selection list of 69,000 teacher candidates selected in 2019 in UP and prepare a new list within three months proves that the government has not done its work fairly and honestly." "It should be ensured that the victims, especially those from the reservation category, get justice." Slamming the BJP dispensation in the state, she said the Uttar Pradesh government has been under much criticism since its "records over paper leaks in recruitment for government jobs are not clean and clear." "Now, due to lack of proper recruitment of assistant teachers, it is natural that it will have a negative impact on the education system. The government must pay attention to this," the BSP chief said. PTI CDN CDN NSD NSD