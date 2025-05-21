UP govt doctor booked for uploading online his obscene videos

Gorakhpur (UP), May 21 (PTI) A government doctor in Sant Kabir Nagar district has been booked for allegedly making his obscene videos while dressed as a woman, uploading them on adult sites and operating under a fake transgender identity, police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by doctor's wife, who claimed to have discovered several such videos online.

Chief Medical Officer Ramanuj Kannaujia said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the doctor.

According to the FIR registered at Khalilabad Kotwali police station on May 18, the doctor, posted at a community health centre, allegedly used his government accommodation as a makeshift studio to shoot the videos.

The premises have since been sealed by the authorities, police said.

The complainant alleged that she identified her husband's face, voice, and the interiors of their home — including decor items she had arranged herself — in the videos that surfaced on adult platforms.

The doctor, however, has denied the allegations, claiming the videos were manipulated using artificial intelligence. He accused his brother-in-law, a software engineer, of creating the doctored content to malign him.

The dispute took a violent turn on May 18 when the doctor allegedly assaulted his wife and her family members at their Gorakhpur residence.

Later, the doctor also filed a complaint accusing his wife and her relatives of assaulting him.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ramanuj Kannaujia confirmed that a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

“A three-member committee has been formed and directed to submit a report within a week. No suspension orders have been issued so far,” he told PTI.

Sant Kabir Nagar Superintendent of Police, Sushil Kumar Singh, said, “We have received a complaint regarding a doctor involved in making and distributing obscene content. His government residence has been sealed. The matter is under investigation.” Further action will be taken based on the findings of the police probe and the departmental inquiry, officials said.

According to police, the doctor was married seven years ago and the couple had a five and a half year old son also. The couple is not on good terms, they said.