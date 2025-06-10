UP govt drafts plan to expand pollution control board

Lucknow, Jun 10 (PTI) A comprehensive plan has been prepared to expand and strengthen Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in order to bolster pollution control and environmental protection across the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The proposal is currently under review at the administrative level and, once approved, it is expected to bring transformative changes in environmental governance in the state, it said.

"To further strengthen UPPCB's financial base, the fee structure for applications will be revised, and a tech-enabled portal will be launched to simplify and bring greater transparency to its operations," it added.

The government noted that in light of Uttar Pradesh's rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, pollution levels have also gone up in the state.

"To address the issue, a plan has been drafted to make UPPCB more effective by expanding its presence across the state," it added.

As per the proposal, regional offices of the Board will be established in all divisional headquarters and key industrial districts, while district-level offices will be opened in the remaining districts, the statement noted.

"This decentralisation aims to ensure better local monitoring and management of pollution," it added.

Additionally, dedicated cells will be set up to manage different types of waste -- solid waste, liquid waste (STP and CETP), hazardous waste, e-waste, and biomedical waste'making waste management more structured and efficient.

To encourage environmental research and development, a dedicated cell will be created within UPPCB to work on innovative technologies and solutions for pollution control, according to the statement.

"A separate cell will also focus on environmental awareness and public outreach," it stated.

Furthermore, a proposal to amend the fee structure of applications is also included to strengthen the financial resources of UPPCB. The proposal recommends an increase in the existing fee structure -- last revised in 2008 -- based on capital investment and pollution load.

The new structure proposes a reduction in classification from 12 to 7 categories, simplifying the process and ensuring better transparency.

A modern portal equipped with IT and AI capabilities is also part of the plan to make UPPCB's functioning more efficient and transparent. Industrial units will be able to upload their compliance reports directly through the portal.

"Automated e-alerts will notify them of consent renewals and report submission deadlines. Post-inspection reports will be uploaded instantly, and AI will be used to cross-verify compliance reports," the statement added.

The government noted that the initiative marks a major step towards transforming environmental management in Uttar Pradesh.

"Once approved and implemented, it will significantly improve environmental protection, promote industrial compliance, and raise public awareness on sustainability," it stressed. PTI KIS NB NB