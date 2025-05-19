UP govt draws Rs 15,000 cr dev plan for Meerut; Adityanath reviews

Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the 'Integrated Development Plan' meant for the development of Meerut into a smart, clean, and sustainable city.

During a meeting, Adityanath was informed that the plan includes a total of 93 projects with an estimated cost of around Rs 15,000 crore. Work has already commenced on six of these projects, according to an official statement.

On Meerut's key role from the freedom struggle to industrial growth, the CM said, "The city holds a distinct identity due to its thriving sports industry, educational institutions, and proximity to the National Capital Region. It must be developed as an inspiring hub of sports, education, culture, and commerce." Adityanath urged the local authorities to alleviate the city's traffic congestion and instructed them to use only digital hoardings in the city, with a comprehensive CCTV coverage.

"Meerut must become a model city for environmental sustainability," he said.

The CM called for door-to-door garbage collection and vigorous efforts to revive the city's rivers. He also noted that Sewage Treatment Plants must be supplemented with natural systems to be more effective.

The development of the city, according to the statement, is structured around six major themes: beautification of public spaces and creation of walk-friendly infrastructure; uninterrupted traffic flow, enhancement of environmental and social amenities; development of industrial and residential infrastructure and conservation and redevelopment of historical heritage.

The projects have been categorised into short-, medium-, and long-term phases, with 41 projects targeted for completion within one year, the statement read.

According to population data, in 2021, Meerut had an estimated population of around 23 lakh, which is expected to rise to approximately 33.52 lakh by 2041.

The meeting also reviewed projects such as the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Rapid Rail, Ganga Expressway, Dedicated Freight Corridor, Western Ring Road, Internal Ring Road, Smart Roads, redevelopment of major intersections, and development of cultural sites.

The beautification of Sanjay Van, Surajkund, theme parks, ponds, and historical sites was also discussed.