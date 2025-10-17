UP govt employee injured in attack over road rage in Etah

Etah (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A government official was critically injured after being hit on the head with a brick with police suspecting that he was attacked during an altercation over a road blockade here.

The victim, Anandpal (48), a Statistics Officer posted at the Vikas Bhawan office, was returning from duty with his colleague when the incident occurred in the Kotwali Dehat area on Thursday evening, police said.

The two were on a motorcycle when they encountered a road blockade caused by tractors parked on the Jalesar Road. When Anandpal asked for the way to be cleared, a man identified as Ajlanlal alias Ajlal allegedly picked up a brick and struck him on the head, they added.

Anandpal collapsed on the spot and started bleeding profusely. His colleague, Vimal Kant Gautam, informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed the injured official to Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College, from wherehe was discharged after first aid, they said.

Station House Officer Jitendra Kumar said the accused fled the scene after the attack. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident triggered outrage among the staff at Vikas Bhawan, who demanded strict action against the accused.