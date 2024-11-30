UP govt engineered Sambhal violence to divert attention from 'rigged' elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Aligarh(UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of engineering the recent violence in Sambhal to distract the public from alleged "rigging" in the recent by-elections.

In a sharp critique of the BJP government, Yadav claimed the violence was part of a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from the government's "failure to deliver" on development and growth.

His remarks come after an SP delegation was stopped from visiting Sambhal on Saturday following the extension of the ban on entry of outsiders and public representatives into the violence-hit city till December 10.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "The BJP has a vested interest in instigating communal disturbances to polarise the people and divert their attention from their abysmal record in governance." The ruling party seeks to "sow division to cover up its failures" and to avoid public scrutiny over its lack of progress in key areas like employment, education, and poverty alleviation.

"Uttar Pradesh government engineered the recent violence in Sambhal to distract the public from the truth about the rigging of the recent by-elections," Yadav said.

Violence erupted in UP's Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid resulting in the death of four people and injuries to many others. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

Yadav also expressed his frustration with the Sambhal administration's refusal to allow a high-level Samajwadi Party delegation to visit the area.

He said, "We want the urgent restoration of peace and complete normalcy in the region, but how can there be peace when there is no communication with the people living in the affected areas?" He alleged that the district authorities were hand in glove with the ruling BJP, fearful that allowing the public to voice their concerns would "expose the truth behind the violence".

Regarding the events leading up to the violence, Yadav explained, "When the survey team visited the Sambhal mosque, the local community cooperated fully. There was no trouble. But despite this, the authorities decided to repeat the survey, and this time, they allowed a group of people to accompany the team who raised provocative slogans." This action unnecessarily escalated tensions, he claimed.

On November 19, a court-ordered survey of the mosque was carried out and days later on November 24, the team carried out another survey. Violence erupted when a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team began its work. The protesters clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

Yadav also charged the Yogi Adityanath government with "willfully undermining the Constitution of India" by "rigging the elections" in Kundarki and Mirpur in the recent bypolls. The SP chief said this revealed the BJP's "systematic tampering with the electoral system".

In the recent by-elections held on nine seats, the SP could win only two seats, while the remaining were won by the BJP and its ally RLD.

Responding to questions about the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan -- where a similar petition claiming a prior temple at the site was admitted by the court -- Yadav said the BJP was repeatedly flouting the Places of Worship Act of 1991.

He warned that such actions threatened to disturb peace and harmony in the country. "Instead of focusing on critical issues like education, employment, and poverty alleviation, the BJP government is fishing for divisive issues to cover up its failures," he stated.

Yadav added, "The people of Uttar Pradesh are seeing through this game, and in the 2027 elections, the ruling party will have to pay a heavy price for their failures."