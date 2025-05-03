UP govt enhancing SHe-Box portal to ensure workplace safety for women

Lucknow, May 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said it is strengthening the SHe-Box portal, a move that could curb workplace harassment of women.

The enhanced digital platform will ensure swift and secure complaint redressal, thereby providing a safe and respectful work environment for women, it said in a statement.

"Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the formation of Internal Committees has been made mandatory across all government and private institutions in the state," the government said.

It added that 84 departments have already constituted these committees and uploaded mandatory details on the SHe-Box portal. The framework is now in place across all 75 districts.

"Any organisation with 10 or more employees is required to set up an Internal Committee comprising at least 50 per cent women members, with a woman as the chair," it said, adding that the facility extends to private organisations as well.

District Probation Officers are entrusted with the responsibility to monitor the campaign in the districts, while NGOs have been roped in to protect women in unorganised sectors, it said.

The Women Welfare Department has mandated that every institution form an Internal Committee to register and resolve workplace harassment complaints promptly, it added.

"Non-compliance will invite legal action. Each committee will include 4-5 members based on staff size. The initiative is being actively implemented with NGO support under departmental supervision," the government said.

Anu Singh, Deputy Director and Nodal Officer of the Women and Child Development Department, said that the SHe-Box is a single-window online platform where any woman, whether in a government or private job, can file a complaint related to sexual harassment.

"This includes unwanted physical contact, inappropriate gestures, offensive comments or any demand made in exchange for work," she said.

"Once a complaint is submitted, it is sent directly to the concerned internal or local committee, which must resolve it within 90 days. The portal keeps everything confidential and gives a tracking ID to the complainant to check the status of her complaint," Singh added.

She added that the portal is especially helpful for women in small towns and villages, who may feel hesitant to file complaints locally.

The initiative follows earlier efforts like Mission Shakti through which the Yogi government has promoted women's empowerment, the statement said.