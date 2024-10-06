UP govt extends aid to kin of Dalit teacher murdered along with wife and daughters in Amethi

Raebareli/Lucknow, Oct 6 (UP) The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday provided financial assistance of Rs 38 lakh and other benefits to the family of a Dalit teacher who was shot dead along with his wife and their two daughters in Amethi, officials said.

They said state minister Rakesh Sachan, Raebareli district in-charge, handed over assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, in addition to another cheque of Rs 33 lakh and allotments of a house under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme and a five-bigha plot of land.

State Information Director Shishir said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the case and has instructed authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the family.

Accompanied by Unchahar MLA Manoj Pandey, Sachan met with the bereaved family, assured them of the government's support and pledged to deliver justice.

District Magistrate Harshita Mathur, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh, Additional District Magistrate Siddharth, Sub-District Magistrate Siddharth Chaudhary, Social Welfare Officer Srishti Awasthi and other officials were present as well.

Sunil Kumar (35), a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam and their two daughters, Drishti and Suni, aged six and one respectively, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on Thursday.

Murder accused Chandan Verma (27) was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida Friday night while fleeing to Delhi. The police shot Verma in his leg early Saturday while they were recovering, at his instance, the pistol used in the killing. PTI COR CDN IJT IJT