UP govt extends financial aid of Rs 5 crore each to support flood-hit Himachal, Uttarakhand

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday released financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to aid the states in their relief efforts as torrential rains triggered flash-floods and landslides. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also flagged off 48 trucks loaded with relief material for the two states and for Punjab.

Addressing a programme here, Adityanath said, "If there is a disaster or crisis anywhere, we stand with the affected people. There have been incidents of cloudbursts and landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing an additional aid of Rs 5 crore each on behalf of the people of the state." He said Uttar Pradesh ministers Kunwar Brijesh Singh and Jaswant Saini will take the aid to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, while Saharanpur MLA Rajeev Gombar will accompany relief material to Punjab.

A crisis can be easily mitigated by battling it together, he said. "That is what we are doing here today. We are confident that our people will go to all three places and help in provide the relief material to the affected citizens there." "Despite all this, if any other help is required, then the Uttar Pradesh government and the 25 crore people of the state are standing with every affected-person. They will work with full readiness to provide them with every possible help," he added.

If the society and the voluntary organisations stand with those affected then the institutions run by the government can give better results, Adityanath said.

Referring to the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Floods have been the biggest challenge in Uttar Pradesh. However, this year, so far we have been saved from this disaster." Waterlogging has occurred only at the lower level, but the result of the timely provisions made to deal with disasters like floods on a large scale is that today we have almost come close to controlling disasters as such." An order has been given to survey the farmers whose crops have been affected by the floods in the state and upon receiving the survey report, the compensation for their loss will be initiated by the government.

The chief minister said that in case of loss of life due to natural disaster in the state, immediate assistance of Rs 4 lakh is provided to the affected family.

Financial help for rebuilding collapsed houses, and even land leases for those who lose homes to river erosion will be provided by the government, he added. PTI SLM NAV OZ OZ