UP govt facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages under mass marriage scheme in last 7 years: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government successfully facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages under its mass marriage scheme in the last seven years with the number soon expected to exceed four lakh.

Addressing a gathering at a mass marriage ceremony held at the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited premises, Adityanath said the state government’s mass marriage programme, organised by the Social Welfare Department, symbolises both social equality and a strong stand against the dowry system.

He said the programme is inclusive, with no restrictions based on caste, religion, region, or language.

"Hindus, Muslims, and followers of other faiths are unite in marriage according to their respective traditions. The programme also serves as a government-led campaign against dowry, child marriage, and untouchability", he asserted.

"The state government has successfully facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages under its mass marriage programme in the last seven years with the number expected to exceed 4 lakh soon," he said.

At the ceremony, 1,200 couples, including Hindus and Muslims, were married. CM Adityanath praised the couples for setting an example by not accepting or giving dowry and emphasied the government's commitment to ensure that no woman remains unmarried due to dowry. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK