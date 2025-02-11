UP govt facilitates holy dip for 95 destitute elderly people at Maha Kumbh on Tuesday

Mahakumbh Nagar: As part of its initiative to prioritise the safety, health and dignity of every section of the society at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the Social Welfare Department of the Uttar Pradesh government facilitated a holy dip for 95 destitute elderly individuals on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

In a bid to ensure a pristine Ganga-Yamuna during the Maha Kumbh, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has deployed a high-tech trash skimmer that removes 10-15 tons of garbage daily, complementing manual cleaning efforts, the UP government said in another statement.

To ensure that devotees get clean and pure water while taking a holy dip in Sangam, a trash skimmer machine was installed, initially removing 50-60 quintals of garbage daily. Seeing its efficiency, another machine was purchased by the Corporation two years ago, doubling the speed of river cleaning operations.

A trash skimmer collects floating waste from the water's surface, making it ideal for cleaning rivers, ports and seas. It removes plastic, bottles, religious offerings, clothes, metal objects, puja waste and even dead animals or birds. The machine is also effective in removing water hyacinth and aquatic weeds, ensuring clean and navigable waterways, the statement said.

As part of yet another initiative, the Swachh Sujal Gaon at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has attracted over 11 lakh visitors so far, the UP government said in a statement.

Spread over 40,000 square feet and developed by the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Departments, Swachh Sujal Gaon showcases the transformation of UP's rural landscape under the state government's initiatives.

It offers visitors a glimpse into UP's success story, showcasing villages transformed due to landmark reforms by the state government.

The Swachh Sujal Gaon also reflects the age-old tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (guests are Gods), with visitors being served 'Jal Prasad' (water offerings) during their visit. Additionally, 'Ganga jal aarti' is held in the village every evening.

The village continues to receive a steady influx of visitors, with significant footfall on specific dates such as January 19, January 24, January 26 and February 9, when the number of visitors exceeded one lakh per day. However, entry to the village was restricted on major bathing festivals.

As far as the senior citizens are concerned, they reside in old age homes across Deoria, Bahraich, Amroha and Bijnor districts. The departmental officials arranged transportation for them, bringing them to the temporary ashram set up by the Social Welfare Department in the Kumbh area by bus, the statement said.

For the first time, the Department has set up a temporary ashram with a capacity of 100 beds exclusively for senior citizens in the Maha Kumbh area. The ashram provides free food, accommodation and healthcare services for the elderly. A team of doctors has also been stationed at the camp to conduct regular health checkups for the elderly.

The daily routine at the ashram begins with yoga and meditation sessions, ensuring the elderly maintain their mental and physical well-being. Bhajan-kirtan sessions are organised in the evening.

Through this initiative, the department has allowed these senior citizens to participate in the Maha Kumbh with dignity and faith, the statement said.