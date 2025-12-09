UP govt forms SIT to probe illegal trade, trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the illegal sale, storage and trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups following the registration of FIRs across multiple districts of the state, an official statement said Tuesday.

According to the communication, the SIT has been formed in view of the inter-district and inter-departmental nature of the offences, which involve organised gangs allegedly engaged in illegal trade of codeine syrup for monetary and material gains.

The three-member SIT will be headed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) L R Kumar. Senior Superintendent of Police, STF, Sushil Ghule Chandrabhanu, and Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters), Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Akhilesh Kumar Jain, have been named as members, it read.

The SIT has been tasked with probing illegal financial transactions linked to the trafficking of codeine syrup, diversion of the pharmaceutical product, inter-state linkages and proceeds of crime, it added.

The team will also examine cases involving accused persons who have allegedly fled abroad and initiate proceedings for their extradition, the statement said.

The government has directed the SIT to ensure a quality and time-bound conclusion of investigations related to the cases and submit a comprehensive report to the state government within one month.

Several FIRs have been registered in different districts in recent days in connection with the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrups, with investigations currently underway by district police units, the statement noted.

The government on Monday announced that it would form the SIT to probe the issue and also stated that not a single casualty has been reported in the state due to codeine-based cough syrups.

"On the directions of the chief minister, an SIT under an IG-level officer is being constituted to probe the illegal diversion and trade spread across five districts. The SIT will also include officials from the Food and Drug Safety Authority (FDSA)," Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad told reporters on Monday. PTI KIS AMJ AMJ