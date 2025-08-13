UP govt forms three high-level committees to ensure industrial land availability

Lucknow, Aug 13 (UP) To accelerate industrial investment and streamline processes, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted three high-level committees to ensure land availability for industrial units, rationalise land rates and simplify building bylaws.

Chief Secretary S P Goyal gave this direction to transform UP into a 1 trillion dollar economy, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

During a meeting chaired by Goyal on August 5, it was noted that approximately 4 lakh hectares of land have been notified under various industrial development authorities, including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Out of this, master plans have been prepared for 1.5 lakh hectares, while the rest are under process.

Even if a building predates the authority’s notification and has an approved layout, a fresh NOC is still required, which is often unattainable, leading to legal and procedural issues, it said.

To address these challenges, a dedicated committee has been formed. This (first) committee will study practices in other states and recommend strategies to identify and develop notified areas for investment, the statement said.

The first panel will be headed by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the planning department, while the second one will be headed by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department.

The second committee has been tasked with rationalising industrial land rates in the state.

It was observed that land prices in Uttar Pradesh are often higher than in neighbouring states. For instance, industrial land rates in Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority may exceed those in nearby Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, which could deter investors.

This committee will focus on reducing the cost of doing business, reviewing infrastructure standards, and formulating strategies to make land more affordable.

Acknowledging the complexity of building bylaws under industrial development authorities, the government has constituted a third committee chaired by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary, Revenue Department.

This committee aims to simplify and rationalise these regulations, making them more user-friendly and conducive to higher investment per unit area, empowering entrepreneurs to establish industries on smaller land parcels.

The committee will study building bylaws of industrial authorities in other states and present recommendations accordingly.

All three committees have been directed to submit their recommendations within 15 days, underscoring the government's commitment to prompt resolution of these issues.