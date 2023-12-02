UP govt forms three new SDRF teams for disaster management

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government Saturday said it has set up three new SDRF teams to deal with natural calamities and expanded the list of state disasters.

Advertisment

For these new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, the government has allocated Rs 80.75 crore for equipment and Rs 9.99 crore for vehicles, , an official release issued here said.

The list of state disasters has been expanded to include 11 types, encompassing incidents like boat accidents, snakebites, sewer cleaning, gas leakage, falling into borewells, human-wildlife conflict, and drowning in rivers, it added.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has taken several significant steps in the past six and a half years to provide relief to the residents of the state during natural disasters. In this sequence, three new State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have been formed in the state," the statement said. Quoting Relief Commissioner GS Navin, the release said the chief minister has directed officials concerned to strengthen the disaster management system in the state to effectively deal with any kind of disaster, including floods, flash floods, vector-borne diseases, industrial accidents, earthquakes, and nuclear threats, among others.

Advertisment

Navin said lessons on disaster management have been incorporated into school curriculums of the education boards of Uttar Pradesh and other training institutes.

These include disaster management lessons in administrative training institutes, police academies, state rural development institutes, secretariat training institutes, and state health and family welfare institutes, among other institutions.

To strengthen the weather-related early warning system, the installation of 450 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) at all tehsils, 2,000 Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) at the block level, and the establishment of five Doppler Radars in the state's five major cities are underway, the release said. The relief commissioner said around 7,000 'rahat chaupals' have been organised at the village level in the state to raise awareness and preparedness against disasters among the general public.

Advertisment

These chaupals are conducted by district-level officials to educate rural residents about disaster prevention and preparedness and people are made aware about the do's and don'ts, he added.

The state government has formulated the Boat Safety and Seafarer Welfare Policy-2020 (Nav Suraksha evam Navik Kalyan Niti-2020) to prevent boat accidents. Through this initiative, in the first phase, the distribution of boat safety kits has been conducted for 872 divers and 5123 sailors, Navin said.

Apart from this, the Mukhyamantri Bal Taranveer programme is being conducted in Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur to prevent drowning incidents in the state, he added. PTI SAB RPA RPA