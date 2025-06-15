UP govt gears up for grand Yoga Day celebration on June 21

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a grand International Yoga Day celebration on June 21 with a series of events planned across the state, an official statement issued here on Sunday said.

Like previous years, historical and religious sites will serve as the backdrop for large-scale yoga sessions, connecting yoga to the state’s rich heritage and spiritual traditions, it said.

Mass yoga demonstrations will be held at prominent locations, including the Gorakhdham Temple in Gorakhpur, Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Chakratirth in Naimisharanya (Sitapur), and Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

Grand events are planned at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow and the Prem Mandir in Mathura. Yoga sessions will also take place at historical landmarks across gram panchayats, blocks, tehsils, and districts.

Yoga Week officially commenced on June 15, with various district and state-level programs already underway. Participants have also taken a pledge to integrate yoga into their daily lives.

The weeklong celebration will feature targeted activities for different segments of society. While schools and colleges will host competitions in yogasana, poster-making, speech, essay writing, quizzes, and rangoli, under ‘Ayush Gram Yoga Day,’ yoga sessions and health check-up camps will be held in gram panchayats.

Besides, Yoga programs will be conducted for individuals with special needs, prisoners, residents of orphanages, and slum dwellers, it said. PTI ABN ABN NB NB