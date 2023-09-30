UP govt gears up for Krishi Kumbh 2.0

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for Krishi Kumbh 2.0, which is likely to be held in the second week of December this year, the state government said in a statement here.

Advertisment

Reviewing the preparations for the 'kumbh' at a high-level meeting held on Saturday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said every district of the state, as well as every state of the country, should participate in Uttar Pradesh Krishi Kumbh 2.0, displaying the best practices taking place in the agriculture sector.

"This will enable our farmers to become more prosperous from a technical point of view. This event will provide information on technology and innovation being adopted in the agriculture sector across the world from seed to market," he added.

More than 2 lakh farmers, 10 partner countries and more than 500 national/international companies/institutions are likely to participate in the second edition of Krishi Kumbh, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Discussing the global nature of the conference, the chief minister said that many innovative works related to farming are being done in countries like Japan, Israel, Croatia, Poland, Peru, Germany, the US, the Philippines, South Korea and Indonesia.

"On the lines of Global Investors Summit, efforts should be made to contact the Indian embassies/high commissions in the respective countries and make these countries participants in Krishi Kumbh as partner countries," he said.

Adityanath said that discussions should be organised on cow-based natural farming, preparedness to face the challenges of climate change, promotion of food grain, Farmer Producer Organisations-based business, efforts to increase the contribution of the agriculture sector to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy.

As per the instructions of the chief minister, various departments/organisations will conduct seminars with participation of experts and exhibitions on a wide range of subjects, including integrated farming, use of drones, achievements of the horticulture sector, the statement said. PTI NAV SHW ANU ANU