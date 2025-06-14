UP govt give green signal to Aligarh lock museum

Aligarh (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal for setting up a "lock museum" in Aligarh -- the lock city of India.

The proposal was given by the Aligarh Municipal Corporation to establish the museum aimed at recognising the over 150-year-old lock manufacturing industry of the city.

"Aligarh, which is known for locks and education, is going to get a new identity as under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the biggest lock museum is going to be built here,” Aligarh Municipal Commissioner Prem Prakash Meena told PTI.

“The museum will be built at a cost of about Rs 27 crore under the Chief Minister Vaishvik Nagarodaya Yojana,” he claimed.

“The proposal for the lock museum has been approved by the Ministry of Urban Development. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of building the museum will be prepared and sent to the government. After getting financial approval from the government, the process of building the lock museum will gain momentum," he said. The DPR will be prepared by an experienced consultant, after finalizing the best of the best designs, it will be sent to the government and further action will be taken after approval from the government, Meena said.

He added that the construction is likely to start in the coming six to seven months.

The museum will trace the history of Aligarh’s lock manufacturing industry, Meena said, adding that it will have a dedicated section showcasing the modernisation of the locks through the decades.

It is a commendable and innovative effort by the Aligarh Municipal Corporation, Divisional Commissioner Sangeeta Singh said.

A “wish point” will also be made in this lock museum, where people will be able to put a lock and make a wish, she added.

The museum will attract people from across the country and abroad. Citizens, businessmen and schoolchildren will be able to see the journey of locks through the decades. The museum is proposed to be built on the land in front of Jawahar Bhawan, Aligarh.

Aligarh Mayor Prashant Singhal said the lock museum will be the best gift of this municipal corporation board's tenure.

Vijay Kumar Bajaj, one of the leading lock manufacturers whose family has been in the business for more than 75 years, said the museum is a good move.

While speaking to PTI, Bajaj recalled that when his father set up a small plant shortly after independence, almost all operations in lock-making were manual. He said that the museum will serve as a focal point for restoring fresh energy in a field which has to catch up with the rest of the world if it wishes to survive in this rapidly changing era. PTI COR NAV NB NB