UP govt grants approval for new board for all teacher selections

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The state government on Tuesday approved the formation of Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission for recruitment of teachers in higher, secondary and basic education departments in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath here.

The commission, which will act as an integrated commission, will have headquarters in Prayagraj and will have 12 members and a chairman, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay told reporters. In April, Chief Minister Adityanath had issued guidelines on it.

The integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring a time-bound, transparent and uniform selection process, the minister said.

Until now, UP had separate authorities, boards and commissions for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state.

Recruitment of teachers in higher education institutions was carried out by UP Higher Education Services Commission, while the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board conducted recruitment of secondary school teachers.

Teachers were also being selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and through the board of management for minority institutions of higher/secondary education level and through board of governance/board of directors for technical institutions.

The cabinet also passed proposals to set up private universities in Ghaziabad, Mathura, Agra, Meerut and Fatehgarh, the minister said.

He said that the chief minister has directed to establish one private university in each district and one government university in each division of the state. PTI ABN SKY