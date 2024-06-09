UP govt has allotted 2-acre plot for Maharashtra Sadan in Ayodhya: Minister Chavan

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned a 2-acre plot in Ayodhya to construct Maharashtra Sadan, state public works department minister Ravindra Chavan said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government had made such a request so that devotees going to the Ram Temple from here could be provided state run accommodation, Chavan told reporters.

The state government had taken a decision in March this year to set up Maharashtra Sadan in Ayodhya and had earmarked Rs 67.11 crore for it. PTI ND BNM