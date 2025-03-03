UP govt has given representation to all sections in appointment of VCs in universities: Edu minister

Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Monday said in the Legislative Assembly that despite having no provision of reservation in the appointment of Vice Chancellors of state universities, the state government has given representation to all sections in the appointments.

However, alleging discrimination against backward classes, and minorities in the appointments of Vice Chancellors and other posts in the state university, members of Samajwadi Party (SP) walked out of the House.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party’s Sangram Yadav alleged that the government is discriminating against backward classes, Dalits and minorities in the appointments in various state universities.

He demanded that all the appointments made in the state universities during the tenure of the present government should be investigated impartially because the UP government is making appointments arbitrarily to benefit certain sections by ignoring deserving candidates and in collusion with the Vice Chancellors.

This is a serious issue, therefore a two-hour discussion should be allowed on this in the House, Yadav said.

SP’s Dr RK Verma alleged irregularities in the appointments in various universities.

Upadhyay, while responding to this, said that SP members are creating confusion in the House.

Upadhyay, while responding to this, said that SP members are creating confusion in the House.

He said, "There is no provision of reservation in the selection of Vice Chancellors, but still the government has made appointments in accordance with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and these appointments have been made by the Chancellor i.e. the Governor." Upadhyay also said, "The concerns expressed by both the SP members will be sent to the Chancellor's office and a request will be made to take a decision after proper investigation." He said, "Both the (SP) members in the House alleged that backward, Dalit and minorities are ignored in other appointments made in the university. It is to be informed that in Lucknow University, a selection committee is formed through advertisement to fill the reserved posts by the government, in which members from all classes including Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class, Women and Minority class are nominated as per the rules. These members are present in the process of selection of teachers. Thus, this process is transparent." Upadhyay also urged the Presiding Officer of the House Pankaj Singh not to accept the notice of adjournment motion, and Pankaj Singh rejected it, following which some SP members walked out of the House in protest.