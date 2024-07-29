UP govt has no plan to increase pension to destitute women, state assembly told

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Baby Rani Maurya on Monday informed the state assembly that the government has no plan to increase the monthly pension to destitute women.

The state government gives a pension of Rs 1,000 per month to destitute women under the 'Niraashrit Mahila Pension Yojana'.

Raising the matter in the House during Question Hour, Aradhana Misra of the Congress asked whether the government will consider giving a pension of Rs 1,500 to the beneficiaries of the scheme meant for destitute women.

To this, Women Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Minister Maurya said, "At present, increasing the amount of pension in the scheme after the death of husband is not under consideration." In response to another question, the minister said, "In the financial year 2022-23, a total of 4,51,692 applications were received under the Niraashrit Mahila Pension Yojana and pension has been approved for all these beneficiaries." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the House.

Misra requested him that the government should provide a sewing machine to each destitute woman along with the pension, so that their lives can move smoothly.