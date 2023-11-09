UP: Govt hospital cardiologist arrested for implanting substandard pacemakers, overcharging patients

Etawah (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A government hospital doctor was arrested here for allegedly implanting substandard pacemakers in patients suffering from heart problems and overcharging them, police said.

"We have arrested Dr Sameer Saraf, a cardiologist at Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai. He faces various allegations, including overcharging patients, financial irregularities and using substandard medical devices, etc.," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar.

A case was registered in the matter at Saifai police station in December 2022 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the then medical superintendent of the institute Adesh Kumar, he said.

Saraf was arrested after a high-level investigation committee set up by the state government found the allegations against him to be true, he added.

According to police, Saraf implanted substandard pacemakers in the hearts of various patients and overcharged them for it.

"We are looking into every case," the SSP said.

In one such case, the investigation committee found, Saraf took Rs 1.85 lakh from a patient for implanting a pacemaker, which is almost double the fixed amount of Rs 96,844. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV