UP govt implements technological innovations to revolutionize ration distribution system

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has revolutionized the ration distribution system over the past eight years, making it not only efficient but also transparent and corruption-free through digital advancements, an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

Upholding the core principles of 'Service, Security and Good Governance', the government has implemented technological innovations through the Food and Civil Supplies Department that directly benefit over 1.15 crore ration card holders in the state, it said.

The state government has introduced e-KYC and Aadhaar verification to ensure fairness in ration distribution.

The beneficiaries can now complete their e-KYC at any fair price shop nationwide.

As per the Food and Civil Supplies Department, 77.37 per cent of the state's ration card holders (1.15 crore), including 10.02 lakh beneficiaries who availed the service in other states, had completed e-KYC by March 2025, it said.

This initiative has not only expanded accessibility, but also helped identify and eliminate ineligible cardholders, ensuring that food grains reach those truly in need.

The government is working towards achieving 100 per cent e-KYC coverage to further strengthen the system.

The integration of e-POS machines has significantly enhanced transparency in the distribution process ensuring that food grains reach the beneficiaries directly, effectively curbing corruption and eliminating middlemen.

The government is constructing ‘Annapurna Bhawans’ under schemes like MGNREGA to modernize the public distribution system.

So far, 3,534 such centers have been completed, with 2,000 more under construction.

For 2025-26, Rs 200 crore has been allocated to expand their reach, especially in rural areas, it said.

'Annapurna Bhawans' will serve as ration distribution centers and provide multiple public services. Each facility will house two rooms -- one for government ration storage and another for a Common Service Center (CSC) -- offering services such as birth, death, income and caste certificates.

These centers will include general stores, bill payment facilities, broadband services, affordable generic medicines and essential household items, making the government services more accessible and efficient for citizens. PTI ABN AS AS