UP govt intensifies efforts to eradicate filariasis by 2027

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday that it is intensifying efforts to eradicate filariasis from the state by 2027, accelerating preparations for the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign set to begin on February 10.

District-level trainers have been prepared and on Thursday, representatives from 33 community radio stations were sensitised about the importance of the campaign, according to a statement.

State Filaria Officer Dr AK Chaudhary emphasised the crucial role of community radio in ensuring the 100 per cent success of the MDA campaign during a virtual sensitisation workshop.

"Anti-filariasis drugs are administered only to healthy individuals, and consistent use of these drugs once a year for five consecutive years can completely halt the spread of filariasis in a given area," he said.

He reassured participants that these drugs, also used for treating other diseases, are entirely safe and free from side effects.

"Mild reactions such as itching or rashes after taking the medicine indicate the presence of filariasis germs in the body, with the reaction being caused by the death of these germs," Dr Chaudhary added.

Representatives from 33 community radio stations across the state, including Lucknow's BBD, KGMU Goonj and CMS, participated in the workshop.

Participants were informed that the MDA campaign, part of the National Filariasis Eradication Programme, will run from February 10 to 28 in 14 districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Amethi, Ballia, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, and Sonbhadra.

In 12 of these districts, triple-drug therapy will be implemented, while double-drug therapy will be used in Barabanki and Shahjahanpur.

Triple-drug therapy involves administering ivermectin, diethylcarbamazine and albendazole, whereas double-drug therapy includes diethylcarbamazine and albendazole, according to the statement.

To expand coverage and improve accessibility this year, a male health worker will accompany ASHA workers to administer medicines. This arrangement will ensure that anti-filariasis drugs are delivered to people's homes, even during nighttime visits, the statement added.

Dr Chaudhary further explained that in addition to the 14 districts covered under the MDA campaign, patients suffering from filariasis in other districts will continue to receive MMDP kits and training to manage and protect affected organs. Hydrocele surgeries will also be carried out as part of ongoing efforts.

Furthermore, night blood surveys will be conducted to monitor the spread of filariasis. He urged community radio representatives to widely disseminate this information within their communities.

The campaign is being supported by organisations such as WHO, GHS, Path, PCI, 'Smart,' and the Centre for Advocacy and Research, according to the statement. PTI KIS ARD ARD