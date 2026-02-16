UP govt introduces bills to remove leprosy-linked term from civic laws to end discrimination

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday introduced two amendment bills in the assembly to remove the term "Kushthashram" (leprosy asylum) from municipal laws in a move aimed at ending discrimination against leprosy patients and ensuring a dignified place for them in society.

The Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were tabled during the Budget Session. The proposed amendments provide for deletion of the word "Kushthashram" from the relevant provisions of civic laws.

The amendments seek to further amend the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1916. Under the proposal, the words and symbol "Kushthashram" will be omitted from Section 8(1)(b) of the Act.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the move follows directions issued by the Supreme Court of India on May 7 last year while hearing petitions related to discrimination against persons affected by or cured of leprosy. The apex court had directed states to constitute committees to identify provisions that discriminate against or are derogatory towards such persons and to take urgent steps to remove them.

The state government said that since the legislature was not in session and immediate legislative action was required to implement the court's directions, the governor promulgated the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 on February 2.

The two bills introduced on Monday seek to replace the earlier ordinance.

They are deemed to have come into force from February 2 and are likely to be taken up for passage in the House. PTI AR KIS PRK PRK