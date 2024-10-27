UP govt investing over Rs 77 cr for healthcare facilities at Mahakumbh

Lucknow/Prayagraj (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is investing over Rs 77.5 crore to ensure the health and well-being of all devotees visiting the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, according to an official statement.

The government has directed its officials to finalise by December 15 all healthcare preparations for the religious fair, scheduled in January, the release said.

The Health Department has established provisions for advanced medical services, including X-Ray, MRI, and laboratory tests for attendees, the release said.

With a capacity to handle up to 10 lakh OPD (outpatient department) visits and 10,000 inpatient department (IPD) admissions, hi-tech temporary hospitals are being constructed to address any medical needs, it said.

A team of doctors from AIIMS Raebareli will also be present to provide medical care to the devotees, the government added.

V K Mishra, Joint Director of Medical Health in Prayagraj, said the Health Department is working hard to ensure everything is ready for the Mahakumbh, following instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A dedicated team of officials is working round the clock to prevent any health issues for the devotees.

To support this effort, a 100-bed hospital is being set up at the Parade Ground, and all necessary testing facilities will be available for the attendees. The goal is to accommodate up to 10 lakh outpatient visits (OPD) and 10,000 inpatient admissions (IPD), Mishra said in the release.

Major hospitals in the area are also being upgraded to ensure that the large number of devotees can access the care they need without any hassle, he added. PTI NAV RPA