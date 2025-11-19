UP govt invites applications for Education Service Selection Commission Chairman post

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications for the post of chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Special Secretary in the Higher Education Department Girijesh Tyagi, the last date for submitting applications along with biodata is December 10 till 6 pm.

He said the appointed chairman will hold office for a term of three years from the date of joining or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Interested candidates must send their applications in the prescribed format along with their CV through a registered post to the Special Secretary, Higher Education Department (Section-5) with relevant documents, the statement said.

Details regarding tenure, age limit, eligibility criteria, and application format are available on the Higher Education Department's website.

Tyagi said eligible applicants include those who have served as a principal secretary or in an equivalent post in the state government, current or former university vice-chancellors, and professors with at least 10 years of teaching experience, along with a minimum of three years of administrative experience. PTI ABN ABN HIG HIG