UP govt invites applications for market research studies in tourism, hospitality sector

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has invited applications for market research studies in the tourism and hospitality sector, an official statement issued on Monday said.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, in a statement, said that this initiative is being undertaken under the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy-2022, which aims to accelerate the development of the tourism sector in the state, encourage investment, and create employment.

Singh said that the research topic will be determined according to the relevance and needs of the industry.

This study will focus on current trends, prospects, and challenges in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors in the state, so as to provide accurate and useful suggestions for policy decisions. Under this scheme, the state government will provide support to academic institutions, researchers, and expert organisations for tourism-related research.

The tourism department said such studies will not only strengthen the state's tourism infrastructure, but will also guide development in line with global tourism standards.

According to information released by the department, recognized travel associations, chambers of commerce, other travel and hospitality organisations, reputable and registered NGOs (such as those involved in wildlife, heritage conservation, crafts, or environmental protection), management institutes, and universities can apply under this initiative.

The UP minister said that interested organisations can apply by visiting the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department's website. This portal will remain open until November 15, 2025. Within this period, interested entities can submit their proposals in the prescribed format. Financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided for each approved market research study.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Amrit Abhijat in the statement said that this initiative launched by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is a strong step towards the sustainable development of the tourism and hospitality sector in the state. The market research study will provide a clear understanding of the real potential on the ground, which will further strengthen the state's tourism ecosystem. PTI NAV NB NB