UP govt invites Goa CM to attend Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj; 45cr to attend, says minister

Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday invited Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to participate in the Mahakumbh-2025 to be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Uttar Pradesh minister Ramkesh Nishad met CM Sawant at the latter's official residence in Panaji to extend the invitation.

In a post on X handle, Sawant said he was honoured to receive an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the Mahakumbh-2025, to be held at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, as a representative of the people of Goa.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's efforts led to UNESCO recognising Mahakumbh as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," Sawant said.

"The Mahakumbh is a sacred occasion for the Sanatan Bharatiya Sanskruti leading to cultural, Adhyatmic churning in the country and the world," he said.

Sawant thanked Nishad for visiting Goa to extend the invitation.

Mahakumbh is expected to attract 45 crore pilgrims and will surpass the grandeur of the ones held in the past, UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan said here.

Addressing reporters, he said the Uttar Pradesh government has made meticulous and timely arrangements with the aim of making Mahakumbh 2025 a global symbol of India's cultural unity.

"The UP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking significant steps to ensure the event is historic, featuring international participation and state-of-the-art facilities. Organisers will ensure it is a clean, healthy, safe and digital Mahakumbh. A pledge has been taken to make the event environment friendly by declaring it a single-use plastic-free Mahakumbh," Chauhan asserted.

Chauhan said special emphasis has been placed on making Mahakumbh Mela 2025 both clean and green.

Approximately three lakh plants have been cultivated across Prayagraj, with the Uttar Pradesh government pledging to ensure their care and maintenance even after the conclusion of the Mela, he said.

"Moreover, 101 smart parking facilities have been created with a capacity to accommodate five lakh vehicles daily. The parking area spans 1,867.04 hectares, which is 763.75 hectares larger than the 1,103.29 hectares allocated for parking in 2019. These parking facilities will be monitored through an Integrated Control Command Centre," he said.

On Wednesday, Chauhan and Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Ramkesh Nishad, led a roadshow in Panaji.

