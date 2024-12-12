UP govt invites Goa CM to attend Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj

Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday invited Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to participate in the Mahakumbh-2025 to be held at Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Uttar Pradesh minister Ramkesh Nishad met CM Sawant at the latter's official residence in Panaji to extend the invitation.

In a post on X handle, Sawant said he was honoured to receive an invitation from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to attend the Mahakumbh-2025, to be held at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, as a representative of the people of Goa.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's efforts led to UNESCO recognising Mahakumbh as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," Sawant said.

"The Mahakumbh is a sacred occasion for the Sanatan Bharatiya Sanskruti leading to cultural, Adhyatmic churning in the country and the world," he said.

Sawant thanked Nishad for visiting Goa to extend the invitation. PTI RPS NP