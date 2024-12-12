UP govt invites J-K LG Sinha for Maha Kumbh Mela

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended an invitation to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his participation in Maha Kumbh Mela.

Advertisment

Organised every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held from January 13 to February 26 in UP’s in Prayagraj. Over 40 crore people are expected to attend the mela, making it a record-breaking event.

On behalf of the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, science and technology minister Anil Kumar and Minister of State for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari reached Jammu to handover the invitation to the LG and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

“We are here on the directions of CM Adityanath to extend an invitation to LG Sinha, CM Abdullah and all the people for the Maha Kumbh, which is a symbol of India’s great culture and diversity besides an opportunity to carry forward our heritage,” Ansari told reporters.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Prayagraj tomorrow to personally oversee the arrangements made by the UP government for the Maha Kumbh, the minister said.

Meanwhile, minister Kumar said they are in Jammu and Kashmir to invite the people to “take a dip in the confluence of faith”.

“We are meeting LG shortly and will also call upon the chief minister later in the day to hand over the invitation to them,” he said.

Advertisment

Responding to a question on the security measures for the mega event, Kumar said a seven-layered security cordon covering both outer and inner circles will be ensured for the safety of the devotees.

Asked whether the invitation will be extended to Congress leaders after they skipped Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya, he said this is a religious affair and the UP CM has formed various two-member teams to visit all parts of the country to extend invitations to the chief ministers and others.

He said the railways are running special trains to facilitate the devotees to reach the venue.

Advertisment

They also requested for the participation of cultural organisations and citizens from across Jammu Kashmir in this sacred festival, it said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB