UP govt is all publicity and no preparation, alleges TMC's Abhishek on Maha Kumbh stampede

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) Calling the Maha Kumbh stampede deaths “most tragic”, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government, alleging that it is "all publicity and no preparation".

Speaking to reporters at the city’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport before departing for Delhi to attend the first phase of Parliament’s budget session, the TMC MP also said he pinned “no hopes” on the Union budget that’s scheduled to be tabled on February 1.

“It is a very tragic incident. The government there is all focused on publicity and marketing of the Kumbh rather than making adequate preparations for attending to proper management of the fair,” Banerjee claimed while speaking about the stampede which has left at least 30 people dead and many others injured.

“If this incident had happened in Bengal or any of the other non-BJP-ruled states, they (the BJP) would have demanded imposition of the President's rule by now,” he said.

At least four pilgrims from Bengal have been confirmed dead and nine others from the state still remain missing in the wake of Wednesday’s accident in the Sangam area of Maha Kumbh.

“They have not been able to confirm the death count till now. I have spoken to journalists on the ground and I will not be surprised if the actual toll is over 100,” Banerjee, also TMC’s national general secretary, alleged.

Accusing the Kumbh organisers of “diverting all arrangements for the VIPs instead of the millions of poor visiting the mela”, the Diamond Harbour MP highlighted the Bengal government’s "contrasting" focus areas while organising the annual congregation at Gangasagar Mela.

“Millions of elderly people visit the Kumbh Mela but they only care about VIPs and the rich. They vacate areas whenever leaders visit the place. I hope they learn their lessons from such an incident but I have serious doubts on whether they will,” he claimed.

Speaking on the upcoming Union budget, Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress' perceived second-in-command, alleged that the BJP-led government has “failed to provide relief to the poor or middle class” through its budgets.

“I don't have any hope from the budget till this government is in power. The rich are getting richer and the poor, poorer. This is an anti-people government," he claimed.

Asked about his take on the scheduled Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, the TMC MP said, “We want all those who are fighting against the BJP to grow stronger anywhere in the country. That has been our party’s consistent stand.” PTI SMY BDC