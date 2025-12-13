UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations of Varanasi ropeway project by Dec 31

Varanasi (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Varanasi Development Authority Vice Chairman Purna Borah on Saturday said that instructions have been issued to complete the construction work of the five stations under the 3.8 km ropeway project by December 31.

The ropeway, Borah said, will run from Varanasi station to Godaulia, with intermediate stations at Vidyapeeth and Rath Yatra. He also informed that Godaulia is a technical station, where the final phase of work is progressing rapidly.

The vice chairman said a total of 5 stations and 29 towers have been constructed for the ropeway, and the total cost of this project is Rs 815.58 crore, including 25 years of operation and maintenance.

Borah also said that instructions have been given to complete the construction work of the ropeway stations before December 31, with directions to monitor the percentage of work completion.

Completing the work with quality within the stipulated time frame is the top priority of the administration, he added.

He said the ropeway project will not only be an urban transport system for Kashi but will also open new avenues for tourism, employment, and economic development.

The ropeway is equipped with European standard safety equipment. Commercial activities will take place in two lakh square feet of space at all four stations. There is already considerable demand for hotels and shops, he said.