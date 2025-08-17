UP govt joins hands with Patanjali Yogpeeth to promote production of cow-based products

Lucknow, Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission (UPGSC) has joined hands with Patanjali Yogpeeth to promote cow protection, cow-based products, natural farming, and biogas expansion, the state government said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the UPGSC entered into a partnership with the institute following discussions between panel chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta and yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balkrishna in Haridwar.

Under the partnership, cow shelters will no longer remain just centres where cows are kept but will be transformed into hubs of rural industry, driving the production of "panchgavya" products and biogas.

Ramdev is also expected to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and finalise the roadmap of the partnership.

"Panchagavya" is derived from five products: milk, curd, ghee, urine and dung. It is used in various applications, including agriculture and spiritual practices, the government said.

According to Anurag Srivastava, OSD of the UPGSC, two to 10 cow shelters in each of the 75 districts will be developed as large model centres.

Open sheds, fencing, and security arrangements will be created in cow sanctuaries to ensure free movement of cows, he said.

This initiative will also unlock large-scale rural employment, with villagers actively participating in cow urine collection and sale of products will give them a commission of 50 per cent.

Patanjali Yogpeeth will further support the programme through training, quality control, certification, and licensing.

In addition, advanced technologies such as geo-fencing, cow tagging, photo mapping, and fodder inventory tracking will be introduced in cow shelters.

Natural inputs like neem and vermicompost will also be supplied to every village, helping farmers reduce costs, improve soil fertility, and strengthen environmental sustainability, the statement said.