UP govt launches book on 8 years of state under CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) A book launch ceremony for "Gatiman Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Sarkar Ke Bemisal 8 Saal," documenting the comprehensive transformation and development journey of the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was held on Tuesday at the Visvesvaraya Auditorium here.

Addressing the gathering, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister are continuously working to realise the vision of India envisioned by the nation's brave freedom fighters after Independence.

He said that Uttar Pradesh's history and legacy have acquired a renewed identity, giving every citizen of the state a sense of pride.

History has seen saints who became kings, and today Uttar Pradesh is witnessing effective and ethical governance under the leadership of a "saint-statesman", Mahana said.

Highlighting Adityanath's personality, he said it reflects a unique blend of compassion, culture, and values, which is evident in the all-round development achieved across sectors in the state.

He added that Uttar Pradesh has gained fresh momentum in development and has emerged as a model state in investment, employment generation, industrial expansion, and social justice.

The speaker said the book stands as strong evidence of the government's transparent, accountable, and result-oriented approach.

Minister for Women Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition, Baby Rani Maurya, was also present on the occasion.

Author Sheelwant Singh said that the objective of the book is to present, in a simple and accessible manner, the true picture of a rapidly transforming Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the past eight years.

The book highlights innovative initiatives in agriculture, industry, tourism, health, education, law and order, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and employment, along with the changing prospects for youth, women, and farmers. PTI ABN OZ OZ