UP govt launches campaign against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a campaign against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants, particularly after many began moving from West Bengal following the special intensive revision of electoral rolls there, a press statement issued here on Friday said.

According to the statement, the framework is being developed to prevent their entry into the state and will streamline every step, from identification to legal deportation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that national security is non-negotiable and the illegal infiltration is not tolerable under any circumstances, the statement said.

According to the statement, a large number of Bangladeshi and Rohingya suspects have been identified in several districts.

To ensure a systematic and lawful process, the state government has decided to establish detention centres in every division. Illegal immigrants detained will remain there until all legal procedures are completed, the statement said.

The deportation process is being carried out in coordination with the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), while district magistrates have been instructed to send daily reports to the Home Department, the statement said.

Action is being taken strictly under the Foreigners Act, 1946, where the burden of proof lies with the individual. Infiltrators are provided the opportunity to pursue judicial remedies, ensuring that the campaign is firm yet legally sound.