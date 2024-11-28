UP govt launches hi-tech township close to Jewar International Airport

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) With a view to fulfilling the dream of home ownership, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a hi-tech township located just 15 minutes away from the Jewar International Airport.

The ambitious project by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is situated in Sector-24A of Noida, one kilometre from the International Film City, 500 metres from the Yamuna Expressway and close to the MotoGP track, an official statement issued here said.

It said 62,865 individuals have purchased brochures for the plots while 34,180 people have registered for it.

The final date for registration is November 30 with the lottery draw scheduled for December 27.

The township will offer 451 residential plots in various sizes, including 100 plots of 120 square metres, 169 plots of 162 square metres, 172 plots of 200 square metres, six plots of 250 square metres and four plots of 260 square metres.

The statement said 17.5 per cent of these plots have been reserved for the state's farmers.

The registration fee has been fixed at Rs 600 per applicant. So far, 62,865 people have purchased brochures worth over Rs 3.77 crore and 34,180 people have paid the registration fee amounting to about Rs 14.9 crore.

The cost of the plots has been set at Rs 25,900 per square metre. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS