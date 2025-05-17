UP govt launches India's first Vistadome jungle safari train

Lucknow, May 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a first-of-its-kind Vistadome coach service connecting the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in a bid to promote tourism, according to a statement.

This initiative marks Uttar Pradesh as the first state in the country to offer a jungle safari experience via a Vistadome train.

The new tourist train offers breathtaking panoramic views of the forest landscape, thanks to specially designed coaches equipped with large glass windows and transparent roofs, the statement said.

The initiative aims to offer travellers a thrilling wildlife experience while showcasing the natural beauty of the state, it said.

Currently, the service operates on weekends but plans are underway to expand it to daily operations, making it accessible to more visitors.

This initiative also provides a new dimension to nature-based tourism and is expected to generate local employment opportunities and boost the region's economy.

Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working hard to make the state's forest areas famous nationally and internationally as 'One Destination Three Forests'." "As part of this initiative, Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat, and Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary have been integrated to provide tourists with an accessible and exciting experience through the operation of the Vistadome coach," Mishra said.

He explained that the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board has launched this service to offer tourists a unique nature trail and jungle safari experience throughout the year.

Through the Vistadome coach, tourists can travel 107 kilometres inside the forest and closely experience natural scenery, biodiversity and wildlife.

The journey lasts approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes with tickets priced at Rs 275 per tourist for the route.

Mishra said that the board is preparing a package to transport tourists from Lucknow to Katarniaghat. The government is considering providing subsidies on this package to make it more accessible to visitors.

Sharing details about the Bichia to Mailani Tourist Passenger Train (train number 52259), which offers a 107-kilometer journey filled with rich biodiversity, he said that the train departs from Bichia station in Bahraich at 11.45 am and passes through several stations before reaching Mailani station in Lakhimpur Kheri at 4.10 pm. The return service, Mailani to Bichia Tourist Passenger Train (train number 52260), leaves Mailani at 6.05 am and arrives at Bichia by 10.30 am.

The train stops at nine stations: Bichia, Manjhara Purab, Khairatia Bandh Road, Tikunia, Belerayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri and finally Mailani.

The Vistadome coach service will not only pass through forests and wildlife sanctuaries but also offer tourists close views of natural landscapes such as wetlands, grasslands, farmlands, and woodlands. This service is expected to attract visitors even during the monsoon season.

Currently, special curated tours are being organised weekly under the Youth Tourism Club for government school children. Additionally, fame tours for social media influencers and travel bloggers would also be arranged to promote the Vistadome coach experience digitally, the statement added.