UP govt launches initiative to keep ghats clean during Chhath celebrations

Lucknow, Nov 6 (PTI) Amid Chhath celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the "Swachh Ghat Pratiyogita" to promote cleanliness, beautification and a plastic-free environment.

Advertisment

The competition, which runs till November 8, includes various activities aimed at encouraging active citizen participation in keeping the ghats of water bodies clean, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Chhath is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and involves fasting, holy bathing and meditation while standing in water.

As part of the initiative, "Arpan Kalash" have been placed at the ghats to collect offerings from devotees, encouraging them to maintain cleanliness, the statement said.

Advertisment

The ghats have been designated as "No-Plastic Zones" to limit the use of plastic and thermocol, it added.

These efforts are supported by the Swachh Sarathi club, along with schools, colleges, universities, NGOs and other voluntary organisations, the statement noted.

Temporary toilets and bathing facilities have been set up at the ghats and dust bins have been strategically placed to ensure proper waste disposal, it said.

Advertisment

Voluntary organisations are also conducting cleanliness drives and educating the public on the importance of maintaining a clean and safe environment. PTI ABN ARD RC