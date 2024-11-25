UP govt launches initiative to sell packaged Triveni water during Mahakumbh

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an initiative to rope in women self-help groups to sell packaged Triveni water to pilgrims here during the Maha Kumbh, officials announced on Monday.

Advertisment

More than 40 crore people are expected to turn up at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj next year January.

Prayagraj is renowned for the confluence of three holy rivers: the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, at the Triveni Sangam. The water from the union is considered holy among the Hindus.

During festivals like the Magh Mela, Kumbh, and Mahakumbh, devotees flock to the city to bathe in the holy water and take some of the water from the confluence back home.

Advertisment

However, due to the massive crowd at the Mahakumbh, many devotees may not be able to access the Triveni water, officials said.

To address this crunch, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide Triveni water in bottles and urns at all bus terminals and railway stations in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh pilgrims, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), said.

For the initiative, over a thousand women will be trained to sell Gangajal at key locations.

Advertisment

The water will be available in one litre, half a litre, and 250 ml sizes. PTI ABN ABN ARD VN VN